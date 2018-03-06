Accessibility Links

Coronation Street to explore David’s mental health following his rape, reveals Kate Oates

"David’s story sees a breakdown that comes partly through the trauma he’s experienced"

Coronation Street will explore the fragility of David Platt’s mental health following his rape by Weatherfield mechanic Josh Tucker.

In the aftermath of the ordeal, David will be seen struggling to speak out as he agonises over taking about what has happened to him.

Writing in the new issue of Radio Times, show boss Kate Oates explains: “David’s story sees a breakdown that comes partly through the trauma he’s experienced; but it’s the act of bottling it up, through shame and fear, that really threatens to bring him down.”

The Corrie producer also reveals why she’s decided to explore such taboo-breaking subject matter: “I realise that, at the moment, Corrie is divisive and I will quite happily accept that it’s darker.

“But one of the reasons we’ve decided to portray male rape in the show is to raise awareness over an important issue. One in ten rapes in the UK will have a male victim, and conviction rates are low.

“In a character-driven show like Corrie, audiences engage with stories like this and understand them on a deeper level.”

Actor Jack P Shepherd, who plays David, has also spoken out about his take on his character’s storyline:

“David’s reaction and decision to remain quiet because he feels ashamed about what has happened is not uncommon

“Hopefully people will start talking about the storyline and it could help someone who has gone through something similar to realise the need to open up and speak to somebody.”

You can read Kate Oates’s full opinion piece in the new issue of Radio Times (out today)

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below. And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

