Mrs Brown star Brendan O’Carroll ditches the bra to host new BBC1 panel show For Facts Sake

The quiz celebrating "ordinary people and their extraordinary facts” will also feature other stars of Mrs Brown's Boys

Was Elvis a drug enforcement agent for President Nixon? Is Russia bigger than Pluto? Mrs Brown’s Boys creator and star Brendan O’Carroll will be the man with answers to these and other questions as the host of a new BBC1 panel show, For Facts Sake (see what they did there?).

The quiz sees two teams competing in a series of games that aim to uncover some amazing truths about the world. Each team will be captained by a rotating cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys regulars, with the rest of the panel made up of members of the audience, invited down to join the game.

O’Carroll, who will host the show as himself and not in the guise of his much-loved Irish Mammy character, said: “I’m really excited to be doing a show where I don’t have to wear a bra! When we did the pilot it was great fun, if we can capture that on the screen we are all in for a good time.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, added: “I can’t wait for Brendan O’Carroll to bring his own inimitable warmth and wit to a brand new comedy panel show for BBC1.”

The series will transmit later this year.