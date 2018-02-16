Accessibility Links

Requiem writer Kris Mrksa already wants to write a second series

One run of six episodes may not be enough to tell the whole mysterious story says the screenwriter behind the chilling BBC1 drama

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/05/2017 - Programme Name: Requiem - TX: n/a - Episode: Requiem - early release (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 MAY 5TH 2017*** Matilda (LYDIA WILSON) - (C) New Pictures - Photographer: Adrian Rogers

Requiem, the spooky new drama on BBC1 about a cellist called Matilda Gray (Lydia Wilson) and an historic missing child case began airing on Friday followed by an iPlayer box set release.

No spoilers here, in case you haven’t watched any or all of the show.

But what I can say is that it seems as if this may not be the end of the story.

“If the planets align and if we all decide that it’s the right thing to do then it could come back [for another run],” writer Kris Mrksa (pictured below) tells RadioTimes.com. “I originally conceived of it as a two-part story and it’s a possibility.”

Before then viewers are urged to immerse themselves in the creepy drama which takes the action to rural Wales where the suicide of Matilda’s mother (played by Joanna Scanlan) appears to be linked to the 1994 disappearance of a young girl called Carys.

Requiem also stars Plebs actor Joel Fry as Matilda’s friend and collaborator Hal and Downton Abbey star Brendan Coyle as Stephen Kendrick, the detective who originally investigated Carys’s disappearance and ended up living in the area where she went missing.

Kris Mrksa, Getty, BD
Kris Mrksa, Getty
Requiem is on BBC1 on Friday nights with the entire series available on the BBC iPlayer

All about Requiem

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/05/2017 - Programme Name: Requiem - TX: n/a - Episode: Requiem - early release (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 MAY 5TH 2017*** Matilda (LYDIA WILSON) - (C) New Pictures - Photographer: Adrian Rogers
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

