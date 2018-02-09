Meet the cast of Rellik

Who’s who in Harry and Jack Williams’ new serial killer thriller

From the creators of The Missing, Rellik is a chilling, bloody new drama on BBC1.

Rellik (killer spelt backwards) tells the mind-bending tale of a serial killer case in reverse, starting with the capture of the prime suspect before winding back through time, gradually revealing the truth. DCI Gabriel Markham is at the centre of it all, as he obsessively hunts for the man who scarred him both physically and mentally.

Here are all the faces you need to know…

Richard Dormer as DCI Gabriel Markham

Disfigured Met detective Markham is a man obsessed with finding the killer who attacked him with acid and murdered seven people. He’s an unrelenting, self-destructive, alpha-male character on a mission.

Where do I recognise him from?

Dormer is best known for playing Beric Dondarrion, the leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners in Game of Thrones, and Sheriff Dan Anderssen in Fortitude.

Jodi Balfour as DI Elaine Shepard

Elaine is Gabriel’s sidekick – she’s young, sparky and eager to please. Her and Gabriel have a strong personal connection (if you know what we mean) and as he tries to cope with his acid trauma, he leans on Elaine for support.

Where do I recognise her from?

You might have seen Balfour in Bomb Girls or Quarry – and she’s also set to play Jackie Kennedy in series two of The Crown.

Michael Shaeffer as Steven Mills

Mills, who suffers from schizophrenia, finds himself as the prime suspect at the centre of the serial killer case. Despite his paranoia and delusions, he is a loving husband and father, but his life begins to unravel around this crime.

Where do I recognise him from?

Mills played General Corssin in Rogue One, and has also had brief appearances in Vera, SS-GB, Taboo, Grantchester, Luther, Black Mirror and Game of Thrones, to name a few.