Coronation Street to focus on David’s mental health following rape, confirms boss Kate Oates

Exclusive: the soap's producer reveals how Corrie will tackle David's upcoming trauma

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 28th November 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 28th November 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9316 Monday 4th December 20017 - 1st Ep David Platt [JACK P SHEPHERD] comes off the phone and confirms that a British National has been killed and they found a silver St Christopher amongst the wreckage. Sarah Platt [TINA O'BRIEN] breaks down in floods of tears, finally accepting that Gary is dead.

Coronation Street producer Kate Oates has officially confirmed to RadioTimes.com that David Platt will be the victim of rape.

Reports that David would be assaulted by new garage mechanic Josh emerged late last year, but were never confirmed by the ITV soap.

Now, Oates has said – in an interview at the Radio Times Covers Party – that she intends to explore the effects of the rape on David’s mental health.

“I can’t wait to see what Jack P Shepherd does with that storyline,” the soap boss said. “I know that the audience knows what’s going to happen. What’s really key for me, in my first six months of the year, is male mental health. David’s story is initially about rape but it’s actually about male mental health. That’s what I’m really passionate about.”

Upcoming scenes will see David training with newcomer Josh, so he can take part in a charity boxing bout. But events look set to take a dark turn when Josh drugs and rapes David following an evening out.

Speaking about how actor Jack P Shepherd is tackling the soap’s traumatic storyline, Oates said:

“Jack is the person who always says, ‘I don’t talk to the producers about the storylines’. And actually, he’s come to meetings. We’ve sat down with researchers and we’ve gone to dinner. So he’s broken his own trend with that.

“He’s done his research, but he’s still very instinctive. He still feels that he knows that character better than anybody and that’s absolutely right. Jack will put his own spin on it and that is key.”

