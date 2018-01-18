EastEnders: Tanya Franks is back as Rainie Cross

Rainie will be seen tomorrow as the Brannings say goodbye to Abi

Tanya Franks will be making an appearance as troublesome Rainie Cross in tomorrow’s EastEnders ahead of a full-time return this spring.

“It’s like never having been away. I love working with everyone at EastEnders. With John Yorke at the helm at the moment, the show is in good hands and I’m excited to explore the next chapter in Rainie’s journey,” the actress said tonight.

Fans will see Rainie make a brief comeback in Friday’s episode as the Branning family says an emotional farewell to Abi, but there’ll be more to come later in 2018.

The character of chaos-causing Rainie made her first appearance back in 2007 and instantly caused problems for the Branning family as she battled with her addiction to drugs.

Over the years, Rainie struggled to fight her demons and left a path of destruction behind her. Last seen stealing from her mother Cora, before fleeing the Square back in 2014, Rainie’s return is set to go down badly with the residents of the Square…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

