Kate Beckinsale to star in new ITV drama from the makers of Liar and The Missing

Screenwriting brothers Harry and Jack Williams say it’s their “most ambitious and cinematic piece to date"

Kate Beckinsale has been cast in the lead role of The Widow, a new ITV drama from the makers of Liar and The Missing.

The eight-part episode is written by screenwriting brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who say it will be their “most ambitious and cinematic piece to date”.

Beckinsale will play Georgia Wells, a woman whose life falls apart when she receives a phone call in the middle of the night, informing her that her husband of ten years, Will, has been reported dead after a plane crash in the Congolese jungle.

Three years later, Georgia learns something shocking that takes her to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to uncover the truth about his disappearance.

Harry and Jack Williams, who also wrote Rellik and One of Us, said: “Kate Beckinsale is a brilliantly talented actress and we’re thrilled she’s joining us on this journey – we couldn’t imagine anyone more perfect for the role.

“The Widow is our most ambitious and cinematic piece to date and we can’t wait to bring the dark heart of the Congolese jungle to the screen.”

The series will be produced by Eliza Mellor and directed by Sam Donovan – both of whom worked on Liar, and will go into production in January 2018 in South Africa, Wales and Rotterdam.