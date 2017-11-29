Coronation Street to bring Gary Windass back from the dead

Gary's upcoming demise isn't all that is seems

Coronation Street’s Gary Windass will be resurrected on screen after apparently being killed off. Next week’s episodes of the ITV soap will see Sarah receive news from Ukraine that her boyfriend has died in an explosion, a St Christopher he was wearing having been found at the scene. But it transpires that this isn’t the end of the story.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com had held back from disclosing what happens next, but a report in The Sun has now revealed that Gary will eventually turn up alive. “To unexpectedly bring him back is a huge twist. Fans will love it,” a source told the paper.

The tabloid claims that Gary’s return will be shown during Coronation Street’s Christmas Day episode. However, RadioTimes.com understands that actor Mikey North’s reappearance won’t fall in the 25 December episode.

Speaking about the upcoming drama, actress Tina O’Brien – who plays Gary’s girlfriend Sarah – hinted yesterday that the storyline would contain many surprises:

“I can’t give any secrets away, but there are a lot of revelations and a lot of twists and turns in a very short space of time,” said the Corrie star.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.