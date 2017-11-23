EastEnders: Luke and Ben in furious bust-up over Project Dagmar – what happens next?

#Buke is over - but more drama is to follow

Luke Browning has shown his dark side on tonight’s EastEnders by flying into a rage with Ben Mitchell before breaking up with him.

The slick but scary businessman lost his temper in dramatic style following a mix-up over wallets that left Ben questioning his partner about his dealings in the Square.

After Ben found Luke’s business card with the words ‘Project Dagmar’ scribbled on the back, he was soon demanding answers about what his boyfriend’s intentions were for Walford.

But Luke was in no mood to put Ben in the picture, instead opting to pin him against the side of a car by his throat and telling him that their relationship was over.

Luke and his father – James Willmott-Brown – obviously have nefarious plans for the neighbourhood, but fans of the BBC1 soap have yet to discover what they actually are.

Next week’s episodes of EastEnders will see Luke sending Ben the gift of an expensive sports car in attempt to woo him back. But when Ben discovers that the vehicle has come from Luke, he tells him that he won’t be accepting it.

But Ben’s decision to reject both Luke and his expensive present has frightening repercussions in scenes to be shown on Friday 1 December.

During a showdown at the Arches, Luke will be seen trying again to convince Ben to give their relationship another go. But when Luke’s temper frays, Ben feels the full force of his anger.

Ben tries to fight back, but ends up getting attacked by a seething, rejected Luke as he once again shows his true colours….

