Doctor Who’s David Bradley salutes “brilliant, fun” new Doctor Jodie Whittaker

This December’s Doctor Who Christmas Special is set to be just that – special – with all sorts of massive landmark moments set to turn up in Twice Upon a Time.

Featuring the return of Pearl Mackie’s companion Bill Potts, the return of the very first incarnation of time-travelling alien the Doctor (originally played by William Hartnell), star Peter Capaldi’s exit from the series AND sneaky cameos from writers of the series, the episode will also serve as the introduction to Jodie Whittaker’s new Thirteenth Doctor, one of the most significant TV moments this year and something eagerly awaited by fans the world over.

And as it turns out, one of the stars of the episode is just as excited for Whittaker’s debut as any rabid Whovian…

“As soon as I heard she was doing it I was really very surprised,” David Bradley, who plays Hartnell’s First Doctor in the special (alongside Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth incarnation) told press at MCM Comic- con London of his former Broadchurch co-star’s new success.

“But happily surprised, because I know that she’s got this great depth as an actress, anyone who saw Broadchurch saw the range that she had.

“And not only that, just hanging out with her you realise what fun she is, and she’s always up for a laugh. So she’s got everything needed for playing the part. I think she’ll be absolutely brilliant. So I was very excited when I saw she was doing it.”

And later, at a panel where he answered questions from fans, Bradley was even more effusive about his fellow Time Lord, citing Whittaker’s “wicked” sense of humour and acting ability as reasons she’ll make a great Doctor.

“To me it seemed like a natural progression,” Bradley told the crowd.

“I’m glad they’ve chosen Jodie, because not only is she a brilliant actress with all sorts of emotional resources at her command, but also because she’s great fun offscreen and on.

“She’s got a wicked sense of humour, and I think it’s a perfect combo to play the Doctor. Because it requires someone with great range, which she’s got.”

Sadly, though, Bradley admitted he hadn’t had the chance to see Whittaker’s new Doctor in action just yet despite co-starring in an episode with her– though he was still very excited to see the latest addition to the long-running sci-fi series.

“Our paths didn’t cross,” he explained.

“Unfortunately when we finished filming the Christmas Special, I don’t think it’d been quite announced then.

“They filmed her separately to appear at the end of our episode. So I’m looking forward to seeing that.”

You and us both, David. You and us both.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas