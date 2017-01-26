It may now be 2017, but it's already time to take a look back at 2016 and decide what were the best TV shows and who were your favourite actors and presenters of a classic year of telly.

Everything you need to know about the National Television Awards 2017

Dermot O'Leary will as always be hosting the star-studded event which takes place at the 02 in London and will be airing live on ITV from 7.30pm on Wednesday January 25th.

The shortlist is in, the votes have been cast – and the winners will be posted, as they are announced, below...

Challenge Show

WINNER: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island

MasterChef

The Apprentice

The Great British Bake Off

TV Presenter

WINNER: Ant and Dec

Gary Lineker

James Corden

Mel and Sue

Rylan Clark-Neal

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing

The X Factor

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

WINNER: Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Comedy

Benidorm

WINNER: Mrs Brown’s Boys

Orange Is The New Black

The Big Bang Theory

Drama

WINNER: Casualty

Cold Feet

Game Of Thrones

Happy Valley

The Night Manager

Period Drama

WINNER: Call The Midwife

Peaky Blinders

Poldark

Stranger Things

Victoria

Factual Entertainment

DIY SOS: The Big Build

WINNER: Gogglebox

Making A Murderer

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Tattoo Fixers

Live Magazine Show

BBC Breakfast

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

The One Show

WINNER: This Morning

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Jenna Coleman (Victoria)

WINNER: Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)

Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

Entertainment Programme

WINNER: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

Newcomer

Duncan James (Hollyoaks)

WINNER: Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)

Lloyd Everitt (Casualty)

Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)

Serial Drama Performance

Danny Miller (Emmerdale)

Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street)

WINNER: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale)

TV Judge

David Walliams

Len Goodman

WINNER: Mary Berry

Nicole Scherzinger

Simon Cowell

Daytime

Come Dine With Me

Pointless

WINNER: The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: GRAHAM NORTON