Nothing says Christmas like a child-punishing demon – or at least not when you're Inside No 9, with Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith.

Yes, the pair return for a festive instalment of their darkly comic anthology, moving location from the eponymous house to snowy Austria.

What time and channel is Inside No 9: The Devil of Christmas on?

You can get your fix of Christmas chills on BBC2 from 10pm on Tuesday 27th December.

Who's in the cast?

Co-creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are joined by a small but perfectly formed cast. Pemberton plays Julian Devonshire, on holiday with his wife Kathy, aka Call the Midwife star Jessica Raine, and mother-in-law Rula Lenska, with Shearsmith as Austrian local and storyteller Klaus.

What's it about?

Austria: December 1977, on the night known as Krampusnacht.

Julian Devonshire, his pregnant wife Kathy, their son Toby and mother-in-law Celia arrive at an alpine chalet for a festive family holiday. They are shown around by Klaus, who tells them about the local legend of The Devil of Christmas, which says that while all the good children will be given gifts by Saint Nicholas, all the bad ones will be punished by the demonic Krampus.

The question is, who has been good and who has been bad?

Inside No 9: The Devil of Christmas is on BBC2 at 10pm on Tuesday 27th December