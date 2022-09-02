Cardiff is ready and waiting for some of the biggest superstars in the WWE universe to descend on the Principality Stadium, where over 70,000 baying fans will roar on their heroes – many for the first time in person.

The UK is ready for its largest pro-wrestling event since 1992 when the WWE carnival rolls into town for Clash at the Castle.

Scot Drew McIntyre takes on Roman Reigns in the headliner, but you can expect plenty of surprises, guest appearances and chaotic displays on the night.

The best news is that the event is not pay-per-view, meaning many more fans may consider tuning in for the evening. And it obviously helps when the show goes ahead at a reasonable time for UK viewers!

Whatever you were planning for your Saturday evening, it's time to come up with some excuses and nestle down for what will be one of the WWE spectacles of the year.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Clash at the Castle on TV and live stream in the UK.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

WWE Clash at the Castle TV channel

WWE Clash at the Castle will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 6pm and will run all evening until 10pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £16 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

WWE Clash at the Castle live stream

You can watch all the matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.