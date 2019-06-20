Main events such as Wrestlemania will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office.

Fans will be able to soak up all the latest action with superstars including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch set to grace screens for BT customers.

“We are incredibly excited by our new partnership with WWE. It is the most successful sports entertainment brand in the world, with a rich, fun and colorful history, loved by fans across the UK and Ireland. This is a brilliant addition for our customers and we can’t wait to get going in January,” said Andy Haworth, Managing Director Content and Strategy, BT Consumer.

“We are pleased to begin an exciting new chapter for WWE in the region as we join BT Sport’s innovative offering and impressive portfolio of premium sports content,” said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, EMEA.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details of how to watch WWE on BT Sport and when the switch will take place.

When will WWE be on BT Sport?

BT Sport have confirmed their multi-year partnership will come into effect in January 2020.

A specific date is yet to be identified, but it is likely to have started ahead of Royal Rumble on January 26th.

How to watch WWE on BT Sport

WWE will be shown live on BT Sport in early 2020 and beyond.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.