What time is WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on Netflix in the UK?
The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 takes place this weekend. Here's when to tune in.
This year's WWE Royal Rumble is set to make history after Netflix secured streaming rights outside the US.
Yes, that's right, Netflix subscribers in countries including the UK will be able to tune in for the epic wrestling event taking place on Saturday 1st February at no extra cost.
And it's just as well, because it's one you won't want to miss. In exciting news, wrestler and actor John Cena recently confirmed he would be taking part in the show, which will mark his final Rumble before he officially retires from the sport later this year.
But will he have enough to overcome the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins in the 30-man match?
So what time does the WWE Royal Rumble start in the UK, and will Netflix stream live? Read on to find out.
What time is the WWE Royal Rumble due to release on Netflix?
In the UK, the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will stream live on Netflix from 11pm on Saturday 1st February 2025.
The wrestling event will air in the US on Peacock at 6pm local time.
Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.