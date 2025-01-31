And it's just as well, because it's one you won't want to miss. In exciting news, wrestler and actor John Cena recently confirmed he would be taking part in the show, which will mark his final Rumble before he officially retires from the sport later this year.

But will he have enough to overcome the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins in the 30-man match?

So what time does the WWE Royal Rumble start in the UK, and will Netflix stream live? Read on to find out.

What time is the WWE Royal Rumble due to release on Netflix?

Bianca Belair will be competing in the women's Royal Rumble. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

In the UK, the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will stream live on Netflix from 11pm on Saturday 1st February 2025.

The wrestling event will air in the US on Peacock at 6pm local time.

Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Ad

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.