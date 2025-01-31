Among the hopefuls is wrestler turned actor John Cena, who recently announced he would be taking part in his final Royal Rumble ahead of his retirement from WWE at the end of this year.

As for the female division, you can expect to see the likes of Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Bayley and a returning Charlotte Flair all stake their claim for a top spot.

Viewers in the US can tune in via Peacock, but how can you watch the Royal Rumble in the UK? Read on to find out.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is just round the corner. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on Saturday 1st February 2025.

In the US, the fun will commence at 6pm, but to watch live this side of the pond, you'll need to tune in at 11pm.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 TV channel

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is set to make history as the first to air live on Netflix outside the US, where the pay-per-view will be shown on Peacock at no extra cost to subscribers.

To tune in in the UK, all you need is a Netflix subscription.

Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live stream

Will John Cena book his ticket to WrestleMania? WWE/Getty Images

The Royal Rumble 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The WWE Network has officially partnered up with the streamer, where you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match card

Logan Paul is hoping to be the last man standing. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Check out the match schedule for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens - WWE Championship Ladder Match

Men's Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

DIY (c) vs Motor City Machine Guns - WWE Tag Team Championship 2-Out-Of-3-Falls Match

