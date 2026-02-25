There is nothing quite like the WWE Elimination Chamber. Six competitors locked inside a massive steel chamber, battling for a spot at WrestleMania 42 and a shot at a belt.

Ad

Cody Rhodes is the favourite to earn the chance to fight for the WWE Championship on the biggest stage in professional wrestling but surprises are to be expected and his opponents this weekend – Randy Orton, LA Knight, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Jey Uso – are not to be underestimated.

Raquel Rodriguez became the final competitor to earn her place at Saturday's event. She'll join Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Kiana James and Asuka in the Elimination Chamber for the women's match.

As if that wasn't enough, Saturday's event at the United Centre in Chicago also features a pair of title fights. Becky Lynch defends her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against AJ Lee, while WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk puts his belt on the line against Finn Bálor.

Radio Times brings you all the details on how to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 live on TV and online.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 on TV

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix on Saturday 28 February 2026.

The event starts at midnight UK time.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

WWE Elimination Chamber. (Photo by Mike Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 live stream online

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 match card

The full match card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 as it currently stands is as follows, although extra matches may still be added before the event.

Becky Lynch vs AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

CM Punk vs Finn Bálor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs Rhea Ripley vs Alexa Bliss vs Asuka vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Kiana James in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match

Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs Cody Rhodes vs Je’Von Evans vs Jey Uso vs Trick Williams in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.