The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line in a fatal four-way match between champion Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

There is plenty more high-octane action on the schedule in Paris, including Sheamus taking on Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match, Roman Reigns v Bronson Reed, and Becky Lynch defending the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella.

The French crowd have a raucous reputation to upkeep after last year's WWE event so Sunday promises to be a special atmosphere.

How to watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025 on TV

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix on Sunday 31st August.

The event starts at 7pm UK time.

Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025 live stream online

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.

