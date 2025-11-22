Rob Edwards makes his Wolves bow against Crystal Palace at Molineux on Saturday.

Edwards left Middlesbrough to take charge of the Black Country club after the sacking of Vitor Pereira and faces an uphill battle.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League, eight points adrift of safety, with the worst goalscoring and defensive record in the division.

Crystal Palace will look to exploit that fact on Saturday and pick up where they left off before the international break.

The Eagles are three games unbeaten in all competitions, including two wins, and are 10th in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Crystal Palace?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

Wolves v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Wolves v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Wolves v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Wolves v Crystal Palace on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

