Forget 1966 - 2012 was the greatest year for British sport. From Bradley Wiggins Tour de France and Olympic triumph to Andy Murray's Olympic and US Open titles we're spoilt for choice with this year's shortlist. Who could forget that famous night in the Olympic stadium when Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis scooped their golds? What about David Weir, Ellie Simmonds and Sarah Storey's Paralympic gold medal haul? Katherine Grainger topped off an incredible career with her first Olympic gold at Eton Dorney, meanwhile a jubilant Nicola Adams burst onto the boxing scene winning the first ever women's Olympic title. Remember Chris Hoy's fifth and sixth Olympic golds in the team sprint and keirin? Or Ben Ainslie's fourth title in the Finn medal race? And who could forget the one non-Olympian to make the list - Rory McIlroy whose US PGA title and contribution to the European Ryder Cup win earn him a nomination.

But who deserves to be the BBC Sports Personality of the Year? This year's list of nominees features world class athletes representing Great Britain in everything from cycling and tennis to golf and athletics - check out the shortlist in our gallery of twelve Radio Times covers and read exclusive interviews with all 12 nominees here.