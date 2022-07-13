Collin Morikawa is the reigning champion following a terrific display in 2021 led to him finished 15 under par, two shots clear of runner-up Jordan Spieth.

The Open Championship has arrived with a stacked field of competitors ready to duel for glory at St Andrews over the coming days.

He is back in contention this week, but faces stern competition from a host of usual suspects, none more desperate for a major triumph than Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman's major drought has rumbled on since 2014 but his form this year has been superb. He has finished inside the top 10 in seven of his last 13 tournaments, including a victory, a second and a third place finish.

He isn't the only British hopeful with Matt Fitzpatrick fresh from his victory at the US Open. They will be joined by in-form Xander Schauffle, who has won his last two tournaments – The Travelers Championship and Scottish Open – and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler. Tiger Woods is also among the field.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to The Open golf including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is The Open?

The Open will take place on Thursday 14th July 2022 and run until Sunday 17th July 2022.

The Open tee times 2022

Play begins at 6:35am UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the The Open website.

How to watch The Open golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on the Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £14 a month as part of a special summer deal from Sky.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Open schedule 2022

All UK time.

Thursday 14th July

From 6:30am – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Friday 15th July

From 6:30am – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Saturday 16th July

From 9am – live on Sky Sports Golf / 1pm on Main Event

Sunday 17th July

From 8am – live on Sky Sports Golf / 11am on Main Event

