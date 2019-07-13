Nine different winners have triumphed in the last 10 Women's Grand Slam finals, with only Naomi Osaka recording more than one Slam victory in the last three years.

The Japanese star is among the favourites, while 23-year-old Ashleigh Barty's confidence will be sky-high after lifting the French Open trophy this year.

Fans will be desperate to tune in for the main event, but how can you watch the action on TV and online?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Women's Singles Wimbledon final.

When is the Women's Singles Wimbledon final?

The Women's Singles Wimbledon final will take place on Saturday 13th July with the day of action starting from 2:00pm (UK time).

How to watch the Women's Singles Wimbledon final

Fans can tune in to watch the match for free on BBC1.

You can also live stream the showpiece event via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets so you never have to miss a moment.

Who won the Wimbledon final in 2018?

Angelique Kerber triumphed over Serena Williams in last year's final following a sensational tournament in 2018.

The German star won 6-3 6-3 in the final as she took control of the match throughout.

Kerber dropped just one set in her seven matches at the 2018 Championships, and swept aside rising star Naomi Osaka in the Round of 32.

Who will play the Women's Singles Wimbledon final in 2019?

The unpredictable women's game could once again throw up a rogue winner, according the Annabel Croft.

The former British star has picked her players to look out for in the RadioTimes.com guide below.

Check out Annabel Croft's Wimbledon predictions here.