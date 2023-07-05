If you're hoping to watch Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek or Dan Evans in action, but didn't manage to bag a court-side ticket in the public ballot, and don't want to watch it on TV or listen elsewhere, then you might have to face the famous queue.



Wondering how long it'll take to enter the grounds? Read on for everything you need to know.

How long will the queue be for Wimbledon? Peak times for waiting

It’s impossible to say how long it will take to queue to enter Wimbledon, but fans can expect to be queuing for hours to enter the grounds.

This year’s lines have been hit with massive delays, with 42,815 attending the championships on Monday, according to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) - the highest attendance on day one of the tournament since 2015.

The AELTC confirmed that the queue on Wednesday was bigger in comparison with the previous day, warning there were more than 8,000 people in the queue by 8.30am.

Organisers warned Tennis fans on Twitter that newcomers would probably have to wait “several hours” for entry and that the grounds are set to be at capacity.

The earlier you arrive, the better chance you have of securing a spot that day.

Many tennis fans join the queue the previous day and camp in line overnight to secure a spot when the grounds open the next morning, meaning those who enter the line in the morning often have to wait well into the afternoon to reach the front of the line.

However, if you’re happy to miss the big matches that normally kick off around midday, the other option is to turn up later in the afternoon.

You can join the queue after 5pm for later entry, at which point the queue should be moving much faster.

