The US Open is the fourth and final grand slam tournament of the year – and players will approach the men's and women's singles events with contrasting ambitions.
The men's game has been dominated by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz over the last 18 months. They have split the last seven major titles between them, while the rest of the pack scratch their heads and wonder how they can catch up.
However, in the women's game, it really feels like another case of 'whoever turns up on the day', with five different winners in the five most recent slams.
Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning champions and world No. 1 stars. They must be considered favourites to go long again, but nothing is guaranteed in this sport.
How to watch and live stream US Open 2025 in the UK
You can watch the US Open 2025 live on Sky Sports+.
The tournament starts on Sunday 24th August 2025 and runs until Sunday 7th September 2025.
Play begins around 4pm UK time on Tuesday and from midnight on Wednesday.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
