Alcaraz won at the French Open and Sinner had struck back at Wimbledon while the decider of the ATP 1000 hard-court tournament in Ohio looked set to be a precursor for this year's US Open.

But, due to illness, the World No. 1 was forced to retire after just five games.

The 24-year-old had not looked himself in the early exchanges and called time on the defence of his 2024 Cincinnati Open title in the first set of the final – Alcaraz was quick to comfort his rival.

Carlos Alcaraz comforts Jannik Sinner at the Cincinnati Open 2025. Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

During the presentation ceremony, he apologised to the crowd and shed some light on the illness.

Sinner said: "I’m super, super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse.

"I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very, very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I’m very, very sorry."

With the singles draw of the US Open set to start at the end of the month, the obvious question now is whether the world No. 1 and defending champion will miss the tournament.

RadioTimes.com breaks down the latest on Jannik Sinner and whether he will play at 2025's final Grand Slam.

Will Jannik Sinner play at the US Open?

Jannik Sinner is still expecting to play in the singles draw at the US Open as he looks to defend his 2024 title but has pulled out of the mixed doubles.

In a statement after his withdrawal from Monday's final, Sinner was unable to confirm whether he would be at the Grand Slam, but appeared confident he would be at Flushing Meadows.

He said: "I love Grand Slams a lot, they are the main tournaments for my season and my career.

"The US Open is going to be a tough tournament, but in the same time, I'm looking forward to it if I'm ready, physically and mentally.

"I will be ready to push ... now a couple of days of recovery, and then we get again back to work, and hopefully we'll be ready.

"(The Open) is, for sure, the main goal here in the US. For now, recovery is the most important."

The Italian has pulled out of the revamped hard-court Grand Slam's mixed doubles event this week, where he was due to partner Czech Republic's Kateřina Siniaková.

On Tuesday afternoon, the US Open published a statement that said: "The team of Jannik Sinner and Katerina Siniakova has withdrawn from the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship presented by Vital Proteins.

“Their place in the draw will be filled by an alternate team with the highest combined singles ranking that signs in by 10:30am today, with priority to those that had been entered by the initial July 28 deadline.”

