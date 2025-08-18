It is the men's decider everyone wanted as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz renew their rivalry on Centre Court after sharing the spoils in the Wimbledon and French Open finals.

Later on, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek takes on seventh seed Jasmine Paolini – with both keen to register a hard court triumph ahead of the US Open.

With so much talent on show, it promises to be a feast of tennis for fans – both in the stands and watching from home.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Cincinnati Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Cincinnati Open 2025 order of play – Monday 18th August

All UK time.

Centre Court

From 8pm UK time

ATP Final: [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) v [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

WTA Final: [3] Iga Swiatek (POL) v [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Cincinnati Open 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Singles

Thursday 7th August: Men's 1st / Women's 1st

Friday 8th August: Men's 1st / Women's 1st

Saturday 9th August: Men's 1st & 2nd / Women's 1st & 2nd

Sunday 10th August: Men's 2nd / Women's 2nd

Monday 11th August: Men's 3rd / Women's 3rd

Tuesday 12th August: Men's 3rd / Women's 3rd

Wednesday 13th August: Men's R16 / Women's R16

Thursday 14th August: Men's QFs / Women's R16

Friday 15th August: Men's QFs / Women's QFs

Saturday 16th August: Men's SFs

Sunday 17th August: Women's SFs

Monday 18th August: Men's final / Women's final

