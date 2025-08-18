Cincinnati Open 2025 order of play today: Schedule today (Monday 18th August)
We've rounded up the full Cincinnati Open 2025 schedule and order of play today.
It's finals day at the Cincinnati Open – with the men's and women's titles set to be decided today.
The hard court tournament was expanded to 96-player singles draws this year but the cream always rises to the top.
It is the men's decider everyone wanted as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz renew their rivalry on Centre Court after sharing the spoils in the Wimbledon and French Open finals.
Later on, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek takes on seventh seed Jasmine Paolini – with both keen to register a hard court triumph ahead of the US Open.
With so much talent on show, it promises to be a feast of tennis for fans – both in the stands and watching from home.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Cincinnati Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Cincinnati Open 2025 order of play – Monday 18th August
All UK time.
Centre Court
From 8pm UK time
- ATP Final: [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) v [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
- WTA Final: [3] Iga Swiatek (POL) v [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
Cincinnati Open 2025 schedule
All UK time.
Singles
- Thursday 7th August: Men's 1st / Women's 1st
- Friday 8th August: Men's 1st / Women's 1st
- Saturday 9th August: Men's 1st & 2nd / Women's 1st & 2nd
- Sunday 10th August: Men's 2nd / Women's 2nd
- Monday 11th August: Men's 3rd / Women's 3rd
- Tuesday 12th August: Men's 3rd / Women's 3rd
- Wednesday 13th August: Men's R16 / Women's R16
- Thursday 14th August: Men's QFs / Women's R16
- Friday 15th August: Men's QFs / Women's QFs
- Saturday 16th August: Men's SFs
- Sunday 17th August: Women's SFs
- Monday 18th August: Men's final / Women's final
