US Open tennis prize money 2023 round by round: How much will players earn?
US Open prize money has been confirmed for 2023. We have the full breakdown of men's, women's and doubles amounts on offer.
The US Open returns with a bumper prize money pot on offer and a host of superstars gunning for the title.
A record total of $65 million will be split between the singles and doubles tournaments, an eight per cent increase on last year's total.
The men's and women's singles champions will claim $3 million each, a marked increase on the $2.6m top prize in 2022.
Players will head to Flushing Meadows in the hunt for glory, but a handsome payday will go down nicely for those who progress deep into the second week.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all US Open prize money figures for 2023 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
US Open prize money 2023 – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player.
- Champion: $3m
- Runner-up: $1.5m
- Semi-finalists: $775k
- Quarter-finalists: $455k
- Round of 16: $284k
- Round of 32: $191k
- Round of 64: $123k
- Round of 128: $81.5k
US Open prize money 2023 – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Champions: $700k
- Runners-up: $350k
- Semi-finalists: $180k
- Quarter-finalists: $100k
- Round of 16: $58k
- Round of 32: $36,800
- Round of 64: $22k
Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.