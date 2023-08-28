The men's and women's singles champions will claim $3 million each, a marked increase on the $2.6m top prize in 2022.

Players will head to Flushing Meadows in the hunt for glory, but a handsome payday will go down nicely for those who progress deep into the second week.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all US Open prize money figures for 2023 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

US Open prize money 2023 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Champion: $3m

Runner-up: $1.5m

Semi-finalists: $775k

Quarter-finalists: $455k

Round of 16: $284k

Round of 32: $191k

Round of 64: $123k

Round of 128: $81.5k

US Open prize money 2023 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Champions: $700k

Runners-up: $350k

Semi-finalists: $180k

Quarter-finalists: $100k

Round of 16: $58k

Round of 32: $36,800

Round of 64: $22k

