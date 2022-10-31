Novak Djokovic is the current champion and will no doubt be one of the favourites to lift the trophy again, but there are many others very much in with a shout of going all the way – including World Number One Carlos Alcaraz and his legendary compatriot Rafael Nadal.

The 2022 tennis season is close to wrapping up – and the final title on the ATP circuit before the Tour Finals in November is the Paris Masters , which will see most of the top men's players battle it out.

Elsewhere, several players will be hoping that they can rack up enough ranking points to secure one of the two remaining slots at the Tour Finals, with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz among those still in the race.

Today's first day of the tournament sees some very intriguing ties on the schedule – including Andy Murray's match against Gilles Simon and Marin Cilic's encounter with Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Paris Masters 2022 order of play for today.

Paris Masters 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Monday 31st October

Centre Court

From 11:30am

[9] Taylor Fritz (USA) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Alex Molcan (SVK) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) v [11] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

From 6:30pm

Andy Murray (GBR) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Alex di Minaur (AUS)

Court 1

From 11:40am

Sebastian Baez (ARG) v Karen Khachanov

[15] Marin Cilic (CRO) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v [16] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

