World No.10 Jeļena Ostapenko is the top seed going into the competition, while reigning champion Anastasia Potapova returns to defend her crown.

The likes of Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and world No.1 Iga Świątek have opted to swerve the tournament due to their participation in Melbourne, with the season about to crank up a gear.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Linz Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Linz Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 29th January 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 4th February 2024.

How to watch and live stream Linz Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Linz Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Linz Open 2024 held?

The Linz Open is held at the Design Center Linz in Linz, Austria

Its show court can hold up to 3,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

