Venus Williams returns to Indian Wells as a wildcard entrant. The 43-year-old will receive a hero's welcome on home soil in the US.

Fans across the world will be keen to see Novak Djokovic back in action in Indian Wells for the first time since 2019.

There's plenty to play for in the men's and women's rankings as the busy spring period begins.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Indian Wells Masters 2024.

Read more: Live tennis on TV today | Best male tennis players of all time | Best female tennis players of all time | Best male tennis players in the world | Best female tennis players in the world

Indian Wells Masters 2024 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Wednesday 6th March

Stadium 1

From 8pm

[PR] Angelique Kerber (GER) v Petra Martic (CRO)

Christopher Eubanks (USA) v [WC] Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Not before 10pm

Andy Murray (GBR) v [Q] David Goffin (BEL)

Not before 2am

[WC] Venus Williams (USA) v [Q] Nao Hibino (JPN)

JJ Wolf (USA) v [Q] Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Stadium 2

From 7pm

Marcos Giron (USA) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) v [WC] Katie Volynets (USA)

Not before 10pm

[WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) v Zhu Lin (CHN)

Not before 2am

Borna Ćorić (CRO) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

[WC] Paula Badosa (ESP) v [WC] Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

Stadium 3

From 7pm

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Katie Boulter (GBR) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Danielle Collins (USA) v [Q] Erika Andreeva (RUS)

Not before 2am

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Juncheng Shang (CHN)

[WC] Jakub Mensik (CZE) v [Q] Seongchan Hong (KOR)

Stadium 4

From 7pm

Jack Draper (GBR) v Christopher O’Connell (AUS)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) v Luca Van Assche (FRA)

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

[Q] Hailey Baptiste (USA) v [Q] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Magda Linette (POL) v [Q] Taylor Townsend (USA)

Stadium 5

From 7pm

Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

[Q] Constant Lestienne (FRA) v [Q] Denis Kudla (USA)

Stadium 6

From 7pm

Tatjana Maria (GER) v Arantxa Rus (NED)

[PR] Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Bernarda Pera (USA)

[WC] McCartney Kessler (USA) v [Q] Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

Stadium 7

From 7pm

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v Pedro Cachin (ARG)

Taro Daniel (JPN) v Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

[Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Stadium 8

From 7pm

Wang Yafan (CHN) v [Q] Rebecca Šramková (SVK)

[PR] Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [Q] Mai Hontama (JPN)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v Tamara Korpatsch (GER)

How to watch Indian Wells Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Indian Wells Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.