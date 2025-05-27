When is Emma Raducanu's next match at the French Open 2025?
Emma Raducanu continued her clay court renaissance with a hard-fought victory over Wang Xinyu in the first round of the French Open 2025.
The 22-year-old has endured a difficult few years, struggling to return to the heights of her US Open success in 2021, but there have been signs in recent months that the former British No. 1 is returning to form.
Raducanu reached the fourth round of the Italian Open and has made a strong start at Roland-Garros.
The Brit showed her resilience by fighting through illness to win a lengthy three-set battle to line up a tough second-round clash against fifth seed and defending champion Iga Świątek.
Świątek, the four-time French Open winner, made light work of Raducanu in a straight-sets win at the Australian Open back in January.
The odds are against the British fan favourite, but that has never stopped her before.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Emma Raducanu's next match at the French Open 2025.
When is Emma Raducanu playing at the French Open 2025?
Emma Raducanu will face [5] Iga Świątek in the second round of the French Open 2025.
The match will take place on Wednesday 28th May. The time and court are yet to be confirmed.
We'll update this page with a specific time once the French Open 2025 order of play has been confirmed for Wednesday.
Emma Raducanu results at the French Open 2025
First round
Emma Raducanu v Wang Xinyu – 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
Second round
Emma Raducanu v [5] Iga Świątek
