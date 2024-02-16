A strong field will feature in Dubai this year, including Świątek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina.

The men's tournament will go ahead once the women's event has concluded. Due to fewer points being up for grabs, fewer top players are set to play.

As things stand, reigning champion Daniil Medvedev will enter the competition as top seed, with Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz joining him from the top 10.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024?

The WTA 1000 women's tournament begins on Sunday 18th February 2024 and runs until the final on Saturday 24th February 2024.

The ATP 500 men's competition starts on Monday 26th February and concludes on Saturday 2nd March.

How to watch and live stream Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 held?

The Dubai Tennis Championships is held at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Its show court can hold up to 5,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

