The Australian Open marks the full-throttle return of elite tennis in any given year and this edition of the tournament at Melbourne Park looks as intriguing as ever.

Men's world No. 2 Jannik Sinner is under pressure to defend his title given that current top dog, Carlos Alcaraz, stands to gain if he can better his quarter-final exit from 2025.

In the women's game, undisputed Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to retain her crown and shore up her place on the top rung.

In terms of British interest, Jack Draper remains sidelined through injury though Emma Raducanu is seeded for the draw. Katie Boulter is among a host of British players at the Australian Open 2026.

Fans across the globe will be excited to see how the first major tournament of the year plays out, and how it will shape the weeks and months of action to come across the ATP Tour and WTA Tour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australian Open 2026 tennis tournament.

How to watch Australian Open 2026 on TV and live stream in the UK

You can watch the Australian Open 2026 live on TNT Sports.

The tournament starts on Sunday 18th January 2026 and runs until Sunday 1st February 2026.

Play begins around midnight UK time running through the early hours of the morning into breakfast time in the UK.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via Amazon Prime Video by adding the channels to your subscription.

