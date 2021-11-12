ATP Finals tennis 2021 schedule – Order of play (Sunday 14th November)

The ATP Finals order of play has been set for Sunday 14th November and fans can get excited about all of the tennis action heading their way this week.

The eight finest players on the ATP Tour right now will be pitted against one another for the traditional year-ending tournament, this year coming live from Turin.

Reigning champion Daniil Medvedev kicks off proceedings with a clash against Finals debutant Hubert Hurkacz.

No.3 seed Alexander Zverev will be aiming to get his tournament off to a flying start when he takes on No.6 seed Matteo Berrettini in the primetime slot.

Two singles matches and two doubles matches will go ahead every day during the round robin stage of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the ATP Finals 2021 order of play for today.

ATP Finals 2021 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Sunday 14th November

From 10:30am

[1] Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic v Kevin Krawietz / Horia Tecau [8]

Not before 1pm

[2] Daniil Medvedev v Hubert Hurkacz [7]

Not before 5:30pm

[4] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos v Ivan Dodig / Filip Polasek [6]

Not before 8pm

[3] Alexander Zverev v Matteo Berrettini [6]

