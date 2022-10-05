Former world No.1 Novak Djokovic is among the big names in Kazakhstan this week as he attempts to fight his way back up the charts.

The Astana Open is well under way with some of the finest players on the ATP Tour continuing to battle long after the Grand Slams are over for 2022.

No.3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will also hope to go well this week, though newly-crowned world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has already been dumped out of the competition.

Tennis appeared to wrap up for 2022 following the Laver Cup, but there's still plenty of action come on hard courts, including the Paris Masters later this month.

The men's ATP rankings are in such a state of flux, for the first time in a generation, given the retirement of Roger Federer, the decline of Andy Murray and a tricky 2022 for Djokovic, meaning every point is sacred at this time of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Astana Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Astana Open 2022?

The tournament kicked off on Monday 3rd October 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 9th October 2022.

How to watch and live stream Astana Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Astana Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Round of 32: Monday 3rd – Wednesday 5th October

Round of 16: Wednesday 5th – Thursday 6th October

Quarter-finals: Thursday 6th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 8th October

Final: Sunday 9th October

Where is the Astana Open 2022 held?

The Astana Open is held at the National Tennis Center in Astana, Kazakhstan. It is played on indoor hard courts.

The tournament is into its third year after being established in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, and has been upgraded to ATP 500 status as tournaments couldn't be held in China.

