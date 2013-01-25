After triumphing over number two seed Federer, Murray spoke of his failure to serve out the match at the end of the fourth set, admitting: "I didn't play the best tie-breaker. It's hard when you're serving for a place in the final and you lose it."

The 25-year-old Scot will now face a replay of last year's US Open final in which he beat Djokovic to claim his first Grand Slam victory, following a terrific year which also saw him reach the Wimbledon final before winning the Olympic title in August.

When questioned about Sunday's showdown against Djokovic the British number one said, "Every time we play each other it's a physical match. I'll need to be ready for the pain. But I hope it's a painful match - that means it's a good one."