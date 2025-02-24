World Open 2025 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Monday 24th February)
Your daily guide to the World Open 2025, including order of play and full schedule.
The World Open boasts a range of big match-ups across the tables today, with Judd Trump among the picks of the action.
Reigning champion Trump faces Long Zehuang in the evening session, while Yuan Sijun and Hossein Vafaei face off in a potential firecracker.
Elsewhere, Chinese superstar Ding Junhui faces Joe Perry for a place in the last 32.
Homegrown hero Zhang Anda was defeated by No. 70-ranked Stan Moody in a first-round shock, while Ronnie O'Sullivan withdrew from the tournament prior to the first round.
RadioTimes.com brings you the World Open 2025 daily order of play.
World Open 2025 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.
Monday 24th February
Last 64
From 6am
- Ben Woollaston v Amir Sarkhosh
- Jamie Jones v Barry Hawkins
- Louis Heathcote v Stuart Carrington
- Xiao Guodong v Duane Jones
- Pang Junxu v Anthony McGill
- Stan Moody v Graeme Dott
- Lei Peifan v Kyren Wilson
From 11:30am
- Judd Trump v Long Zehuang
- Alfie Burden v Joe O'Connor
- Yuan Sijun v Hossein Vafaei
- Joe Perry v Ding Junhui
- Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Tom Ford
- Daniel Wells v Gary Wilson
- Robert Milkins v Xu Si
World Open 2025 round dates
- Last 64: Sunday 23rd - Monday 24th February
- Last 32: Tuesday 25th February
- Last 16: Wednesday 26th February
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 27th February
- Semi-finals: Friday 28th February
- Final: Saturday 1st March
How to watch World Open 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the World Open 2025 will be live on discovery+ Premium throughout the course of the week.
The World Open 2025 is available with the discovery+ Premium monthly pass for £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
