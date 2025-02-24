Elsewhere, Chinese superstar Ding Junhui faces Joe Perry for a place in the last 32.

Homegrown hero Zhang Anda was defeated by No. 70-ranked Stan Moody in a first-round shock, while Ronnie O'Sullivan withdrew from the tournament prior to the first round.

RadioTimes.com brings you the World Open 2025 daily order of play.

World Open 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.

Monday 24th February

Last 64

From 6am

Ben Woollaston v Amir Sarkhosh

Jamie Jones v Barry Hawkins

Louis Heathcote v Stuart Carrington

Xiao Guodong v Duane Jones

Pang Junxu v Anthony McGill

Stan Moody v Graeme Dott

Lei Peifan v Kyren Wilson

From 11:30am

Judd Trump v Long Zehuang

Alfie Burden v Joe O'Connor

Yuan Sijun v Hossein Vafaei

Joe Perry v Ding Junhui

Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Tom Ford

Daniel Wells v Gary Wilson

Robert Milkins v Xu Si

Last 64: Sunday 23rd - Monday 24th February

Last 32: Tuesday 25th February

Last 16: Wednesday 26th February

Quarter-finals: Thursday 27th February

Semi-finals: Friday 28th February

Final: Saturday 1st March

How to watch World Open 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Open 2025 will be live on discovery+ Premium throughout the course of the week.

The World Open 2025 is available with the discovery+ Premium monthly pass for £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

