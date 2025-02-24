Trump's recent form suggests he is the man to beat once again in Yushan, but Ding and a legion of Chinese stars will be determined to clinch victory on home turf.

Ronnie O'Sullivan withdrew from the competition prior to the first round, while Luca Brecel and Jak Jones also pulled out.

When is the World Open 2025?

The World Open 2025 started on Sunday 23rd February and runs until Saturday 1st March 2025.

TV coverage starts at 6am into an evening session starting at 11:30am.

How to watch the World Open 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Open 2025 will be live on discovery+ Premium throughout the course of the week.

The World Open 2025 is available with the discovery+ Premium monthly pass for £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

