Tour Championship snooker on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the Tour Championship 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Tour Championship is the de facto dress rehearsal for the biggest tournament of them all.
The World Snooker Championship is looming on the horizon, but the world's top 12 players on the one-year ranking list must gather their composure for this showdown at Manchester Central first.
Reigning champion Mark Williams has qualified in the middle of the pack, while world No. 1 Judd Trump leads the way by a clear margin over current world champion Kyren Wilson.
Fans will be delighted by free-to-air coverage of the sport coming up this week, and we have the details below.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Tour Championship 2025.
When is the Tour Championship 2025?
The Tour Championship 2025 starts on Monday 31st March 2025 and runs until Sunday 6th April 2025.
TV coverage starts at 1pm UK time each day and runs into an evening session, starting at 7pm.
How to watch the Tour Championship 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Tour Championship 2025 will be live on ITV4 throughout the course of the week.
You can access ITVX via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
