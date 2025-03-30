Tour Championship 2025 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Monday 31st March)
Your daily guide to the Tour Championship 2025, including order of play and full schedule.
The Tour Championship deals exclusively in big match-ups with just 12 players in the mix at Manchester Central.
Shaun Murphy and Barry Hawkins kick-start the competition in their first of two sessions on the opening day.
Reigning champion Mark Williams and Ding Junhui will crown the evening session with a blockbuster duel for a place in the quarter-finals.
The top four players on the one-year ranking list – Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, Neil Robertson and John Higgins – have each received a bye through the opening round, but lie in wait for those who progress.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Tour Championship 2025 daily order of play.
Tour Championship 2025 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on ITV4/ITVX. Sessions in brackets.
Monday 31st March
Round 1
1pm
- Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins (1st)
- Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize (1st)
7pm
- Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins (2nd)
- Mark Williams v Ding Junhui (1st)
Tuesday 1st April
Round 1
1pm
- Mark Selby v Si Jiahui (1st)
- Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize (2nd)
7pm
- Mark Selby v Si Jiahui (2nd)
- Mark Williams v Ding Junhui (2nd)
Wednesday 2nd April
Quarter-finals
1pm
- Judd Trump v Murphy/Hawkins (1st)
- John Higgins v Xiao/Wu (1st)
7pm
- Judd Trump v Murphy/Hawkins (2nd)
- Neil Robertson v Selby/Si (1st)
Thursday 3rd April
Quarter-finals
1pm
- John Higgins v Xiao/Wu (2nd)
- Kyren Wilson v Williams/Ding (1st)
7pm
- Neil Robertson v Selby/Si (2nd)
- Kyren Wilson v Williams/Ding (2nd)
Friday 4th April
Semi-final 1
1pm and 7pm
- TBC
Saturday 5th April
Semi-final 2
1pm and 7pm
- TBC
Sunday 6th April
Final
1pm and 7pm
- TBC
Tour Championship 2025 round dates
- Round 1: Monday 31st March – Tuesday 1st April
- Quarter-finals: Wednesday 2nd – Thursday 3rd April
- Semi-finals: Friday 4th – Saturday 5th April
- Final: Sunday 6th April
How to watch Tour Championship 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Tour Championship 2025 will be live on ITV4 throughout the course of the week.
You can access ITVX via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
