The Tour Championship deals exclusively in big match-ups with just 12 players in the mix at Manchester Central.

Shaun Murphy and Barry Hawkins kick-start the competition in their first of two sessions on the opening day.

Reigning champion Mark Williams and Ding Junhui will crown the evening session with a blockbuster duel for a place in the quarter-finals.

The top four players on the one-year ranking list – Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, Neil Robertson and John Higgins – have each received a bye through the opening round, but lie in wait for those who progress.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Tour Championship 2025 daily order of play.

Tour Championship 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on ITV4/ITVX. Sessions in brackets.

Monday 31st March

Round 1

1pm

  • Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins (1st)
  • Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize (1st)

7pm

  • Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins (2nd)
  • Mark Williams v Ding Junhui (1st)

Tuesday 1st April

Round 1

1pm

  • Mark Selby v Si Jiahui (1st)
  • Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize (2nd)

7pm

  • Mark Selby v Si Jiahui (2nd)
  • Mark Williams v Ding Junhui (2nd)

Wednesday 2nd April

Quarter-finals

1pm

  • Judd Trump v Murphy/Hawkins (1st)
  • John Higgins v Xiao/Wu (1st)

7pm

  • Judd Trump v Murphy/Hawkins (2nd)
  • Neil Robertson v Selby/Si (1st)

Thursday 3rd April

Quarter-finals

1pm

  • John Higgins v Xiao/Wu (2nd)
  • Kyren Wilson v Williams/Ding (1st)

7pm

  • Neil Robertson v Selby/Si (2nd)
  • Kyren Wilson v Williams/Ding (2nd)

Friday 4th April

Semi-final 1

1pm and 7pm

  • TBC

Saturday 5th April

Semi-final 2

1pm and 7pm

  • TBC

Sunday 6th April

Final

1pm and 7pm

  • TBC

Tour Championship 2025 round dates

  • Round 1: Monday 31st March – Tuesday 1st April
  • Quarter-finals: Wednesday 2nd – Thursday 3rd April
  • Semi-finals: Friday 4th – Saturday 5th April
  • Final: Sunday 6th April

How to watch Tour Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Tour Championship 2025 will be live on ITV4 throughout the course of the week.

You can access ITVX via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

