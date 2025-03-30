Reigning champion Mark Williams and Ding Junhui will crown the evening session with a blockbuster duel for a place in the quarter-finals.

The top four players on the one-year ranking list – Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, Neil Robertson and John Higgins – have each received a bye through the opening round, but lie in wait for those who progress.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Tour Championship 2025 daily order of play.

Tour Championship 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on ITV4/ITVX. Sessions in brackets.

Monday 31st March

Round 1

1pm

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins (1st)

Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize (1st)

7pm

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins (2nd)

Mark Williams v Ding Junhui (1st)

Tuesday 1st April

Round 1

1pm

Mark Selby v Si Jiahui (1st)

Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize (2nd)

7pm

Mark Selby v Si Jiahui (2nd)

Mark Williams v Ding Junhui (2nd)

Wednesday 2nd April

Quarter-finals

1pm

Judd Trump v Murphy/Hawkins (1st)

John Higgins v Xiao/Wu (1st)

7pm

Judd Trump v Murphy/Hawkins (2nd)

Neil Robertson v Selby/Si (1st)

Thursday 3rd April

Quarter-finals

1pm

John Higgins v Xiao/Wu (2nd)

Kyren Wilson v Williams/Ding (1st)

7pm

Neil Robertson v Selby/Si (2nd)

Kyren Wilson v Williams/Ding (2nd)

Friday 4th April

Semi-final 1

1pm and 7pm

TBC

Saturday 5th April

Semi-final 2

1pm and 7pm

TBC

Sunday 6th April

Final

1pm and 7pm

TBC

Round 1: Monday 31st March – Tuesday 1st April

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 2nd – Thursday 3rd April

Semi-finals: Friday 4th – Saturday 5th April

Final: Sunday 6th April

How to watch Tour Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Tour Championship 2025 will be live on ITV4 throughout the course of the week.

You can access ITVX via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

