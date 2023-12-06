Players must also ensure that they hit the cushion with at least one ball per shot to avoid a points penalty.

Snooker purists may never be converted, but there's a place for everything on the snooker calendar, and this rapid-fire version of the game is fast, furious and entertaining.

Reigning champion Chris Wakelin is back to defend his title, while Mark Allen, Mark Williams and Kyren Wilson are among a number of big names taking part in the festivities.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Shoot Out 2023.

When is Shoot Out 2023?

The Shoot Out 2023 starts on Wednesday 6th December 2023.

The tournament runs until Saturday 9th December 2023, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch Shoot Out 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Shoot Out will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 7pm on each day of the tournament.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Shoot Out.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Shoot Out 2023 prize money

There's a relatively low prize pot on offer for the Shoot Out. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £50,000

Runner-up: £20,000

Semi-final: £8,000

Quarter-final: £4,000

Last 16: £2,000

Last 32: £1,000

Last 64: £500

Last 128: £250

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £171,000

