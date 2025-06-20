Farrell is without a number of his group due to recent domestic finals, while 14 players are on course to make their Lions debut against the Pumas, including England stars Tommy Freeman, Ellis Genge, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith.

Itoje's side are set for a tough test against a strong Argentina team, who may be without some of their French-based players but are gunning to cause an upset.

The Pumas are the No. 5-ranked team in world rugby and have claimed some impressive scalps over the past year or so, including France, New Zealand and South Africa.

With the squad heading Down Under on Saturday, the first ever Lions match played in Ireland could prove to be the perfect send-off if Farrell's side can get going with a victory.

When is Lions v Argentina?

Lions v Argentina will take place on Friday 20th June 2025.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium, the 51,700-capacity home of Irish rugby.

What time is kick-off?

Lions v Argentina will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Lions v Argentina on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Lions v Argentina online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

