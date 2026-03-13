Leicester Tigers welcome Exeter Chiefs to Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on Sunday for the final of the PREM Rugby Cup.

The Tigers ended Bath's title defence with a convincing 46-21 victory in last weekend's semi-final, while Exeter proved too good for Northampton to earn their second shot at the silverware in two seasons.

The visitors, who lost in last year's final, could become the repeat winners of the PREM Rugby Cup but will have to beat a Leicester team with the chance to win a trophy in front of their home crowd for the first time in more than a century.

After 36 matches over five months, it all comes down to this. Whether you've followed the whole of the PREM Rugby Cup or are just looking for your fill after the end of the Six Nations, Sunday's showdown should not disappoint.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs in the final of the PREM Rugby Cup 2026 on TV and online.

When is Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs?

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs will take place on Saturday 14 March 2026.

The game takes place at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium in Leicester.

What time is Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs kick-off?

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 2:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

