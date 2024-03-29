What channel is Ireland v Italy Women's Six Nations 2024 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch Ireland v Italy in a Women's Six Nations 2024 match, including TV details and more.
Ireland continue their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a visit from Italy on Easter Sunday at the RDS in Dublin, kicking off at 3:00pm.
The Irish were beaten 38-17 by France, a much improved effort compared to the 53-3 loss in the same fixture last year at Musgrave Park in Cork. The side are much improved, and now face a totally winnable fixture against Italy.
Italy were routed 48-0 by England in the first round, by showcased some dogged and stubborn defence as they kept the champions to just 10 points in the first half, which Ireland will need to break down this weekend if they are to win their first Women’s Six Nations game in 23 months.
Ireland have the return of co-captain Sam Monaghan to look forward to after she missed the defeat to France.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Italy on TV and online.
More like this
When is Ireland v Italy?
Ireland v Italy will take place on Sunday 31st March 2024.
The game takes place at RDS Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
What time is Ireland v Italy kick-off?
Ireland v Italy will kick off at 3pm.
Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What TV channel is Ireland v Italy on?
Ireland v Italy will be shown live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Red Button.
Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.
How to live stream Ireland v Italy online
Ireland v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.
Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.
Ireland v Italy prediction
Bolstered by a good performance in defeat to France and by Italy’s failure to score any points against England, Ireland may just leave the RDS this weekend with a tick in the win column.
A hopefully large crowd at the RDS will encourage them even more.
Prediction: IRELAND WIN
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.