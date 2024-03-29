Italy were routed 48-0 by England in the first round, by showcased some dogged and stubborn defence as they kept the champions to just 10 points in the first half, which Ireland will need to break down this weekend if they are to win their first Women’s Six Nations game in 23 months.

Ireland have the return of co-captain Sam Monaghan to look forward to after she missed the defeat to France.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Italy on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Italy?

Ireland v Italy will take place on Sunday 31st March 2024.

The game takes place at RDS Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

What time is Ireland v Italy kick-off?

Ireland v Italy will kick off at 3pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Italy on?

Ireland v Italy will be shown live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Red Button.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Italy online

Ireland v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ireland v Italy prediction

Bolstered by a good performance in defeat to France and by Italy’s failure to score any points against England, Ireland may just leave the RDS this weekend with a tick in the win column.

A hopefully large crowd at the RDS will encourage them even more.

Prediction: IRELAND WIN

