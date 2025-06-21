Co-captain George Ford will look to impress at fly-half in the absence of both Marcus Smith and Fin Smith, while winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso returns to the side in the hope of continuing the fast start to his international career after injury.

France, meanwhile, are readying themselves for a three-match home series against New Zealand next month and travel across the British Channel with a weakened squad of their own.

Fabien Galthié has been unable to select a number of his key men as the French Top 14 semi-finals are set to be played this weekend, which should make for an intriguing contest as players on both sides try to prove their worth to their respective coaches ahead of the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England XV v France XV on TV and online.

When is England XV v France XV?

England XV v France XV will take place on Saturday 21st June 2025.

The game takes place at Twickenham, the 82,000-capacity home of English rugby.

What time is kick-off?

England XV v France XV will kick off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is England XV v France XV on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

RugbyPass TV coverage of the game can be streamed on TV via Chromecast and AirPlay, while there are also Apple TV and Android TV apps available.

How to live stream England XV v France XV online

Fans can tune into England XV v France XV for free via RugbyPass TV, which is World Rugby's free streaming service.

An account is needed while the game can be streamed on a laptop or other devices through a browser or the RugbyPass app.

