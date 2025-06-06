Hull KR toppled cross-town rivals Hull FC in the quarter-finals before dispatching Catalans Dragons in the final four thanks to another influential showing from Mikey Lewis.

When is Warrington Wolves v Hull KR?

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR will take place on Saturday 7th June 2025.

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR kick-off time

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Warrington Wolves v Hull KR on?

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR will be broadcast live on BBC One.

How to live stream Warrington Wolves v Hull KR online

You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via BBC iPlayer.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

