What channel is Warrington Wolves v Hull KR Challenge Cup 2025 final on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Warrington Wolves v Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final, including TV channel and kick-off time.
Rugby League fans head back to Wembley for the Challenge Cup final between underperforming nine-time champions Warrington Wolves and Super League high-fliers Hull KR, who have only claimed the title once.
Wolves are languishing at the wrong end of the league table but have enjoyed respite in the cup having defeated St Helens and Leigh Leopards in the last two rounds.
Hull KR toppled cross-town rivals Hull FC in the quarter-finals before dispatching Catalans Dragons in the final four thanks to another influential showing from Mikey Lewis.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Warrington Wolves v Hull KR on TV and online.
When is Warrington Wolves v Hull KR?
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR will take place on Saturday 7th June 2025.
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR kick-off time
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR will kick off at 3pm.
What TV channel is Warrington Wolves v Hull KR on?
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR will be broadcast live on BBC One.
How to live stream Warrington Wolves v Hull KR online
You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via BBC iPlayer.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.