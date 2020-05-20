Usain Bolt grabbed headlines for his dazzling 100m final dash, but Team GB held its nerve, secured major victories and made history with Sir Mo Farah, Dame Jessica Ennis and Greg Rutherford sealing gold medals on one of the all-time greatest days in British sport – Super Saturday.

Eurosport will show all of the biggest highlights and bring us all the excitement of the Games across eight action-packed episodes in the space of a week, and in times like these, we're could all use a generous dose of the feel-good factor.

Farah and Rutherford are among the stars being interviewed during the series, with Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Beth Tweddle, Rebecca Adlington, Tom Daley and many more stars telling the story of the Games through their own eyes.

Check out our full guide to Eurosport's Return to London 2012.

Watch the London 2012 Opening Ceremony

What better way to kick-start the replay than with a 'where were you?' moment, Danny Boyle's jaw-dropping opening ceremony that boasted factories rising from the ground, the Queen skydiving and David Beckham on a boat. Just because.

You can tune in to watch the entire London 2012 Opening Ceremony from 4:00pm on Sunday 24th May on Eurosport 2.

Return to London 2012 schedule

Following the Opening Ceremony during the first episode on Sunday, the Return to London 2012 highlights will be shown as follows.

Each day will start at 2:00pm on Eurosport 2, and will be repeated at 7:00pm on the same channel and via Eurosport Player online.

Monday 25th May

Cycling: Sir Bradley Wiggins, Joanna Rowsell, Lizzie Deignan and six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy cover the unprecedented Team GB successes on the roads and in the velodrome.

Tuesday 26th May

Swimming/diving: Tom Daley joins the team to review his medal-winning performance in diving whilst Adam Peaty – ear-marked as a future prospect back in 2012 - and double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington will reflect on the big stories of the Games from the pool.

Wednesday 27th May

Gymnastics: Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle and Kristian Thomas look back on a Games that saw Team GB secure four medals for the first time in a single Olympics and kick-start a golden era for the sport in the UK.

Thursday 28th May

Rowing: Helen Glover, winner of the first Team GB gold of the Games, as well as five-time Olympic medallist Kath Grainger and Men’s Eight medallist Greg Searle, discussing the memorable moments from Eton Dorney.

Friday 29th May

Fight night: The focus will be on combat sports with boxing star Anthony Agogo discussing his and Team GB’s impressive performances in the ring, whilst medal-winning pair Jade Jones and Gemma Gibbons reflect on their taekwondo and judo successes respectively.

Saturday 30th May

Super Saturday: The big one, the chance to relive the iconic night of the games. Team GB secured three gold medals with Ennis, Rutherford and Farah all topping the podium. The latter pair will look back on the historic evening and discuss some of the other seminal moments.

Sunday 31st May

Closing ceremony/mixed events: The week will come to a close with Boyle’s equally impressive Closing Ceremony to book-end a celebratory period in the country’s sporting history. Other memorable events during the week will be showcased including the best of the action from the football competitions, canoeing and the standout Team GB performances in the equestrian.