It is one of just two match play events on the PGA Tour, alongside the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, and will follow a similar pattern to the esteemed Ryder Cup.

The Presidents Cup returns to our TV screens with a full slate of 30 matches going ahead over the coming days.

Team United States has won 11 of the previous 13 competitions, while the International Team has only triumphed once – with a tie coming in 1998.

Quail Hollow Club will host the 2022 competition with Davis Love III captaining the host team which includes Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas.

The International Team captained by Trevor Immelman contains a weakened line-up without European players on their team, though Hideki Matsuyama will lead the line-up.

When is the Presidents Cup?

The Presidents Cup will take place on Thursday 22nd September 2022 and run until Sunday 25th September 2022.

Presidents Cup tee times 2022

Play begins at 6:05pm UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the Presidents Cup website.

How to watch Presidents Cup golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Presidents Cup schedule 2022

All UK time.

Thursday 22nd September

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 7:30pm on Main Event

Friday 23rd September

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 7:30pm on Main Event

Saturday 24th September

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 9pm on Main Event

Sunday 25th September

From 5pm on Sky Sports Golf

