How to watch PDC World Darts Championship – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times
The PDC World Darts Championship is being shown live on Sky Sports and we've got all the information you need to know including times, dates and TV schedule.
The PDC World Darts Championship traditionally owns the New Year sporting calendar and in a wild year for sport and the wider world, that one constant will remain.
This edition of the tournament may look different to previous years, but the action will be just as tense as the world's finest players convene for the showpiece PDC event.
Defending champion Peter Wright is back in the mix and on the hunt to retain his crown, but he will be up against stern opponents throughout the field.
While he hasn't quite sparkled in 2020, Michael van Gerwen remains the hot favourite to win the title, while Gerwyn Price is also in contention.
Michael Smith, Jose de Sousa and Nathan Aspinall are also among the outsiders to challenge the elite, and anything can happen in this tournament, as proven definitely by Rob Cross in years gone by.
Check out the full details on how to watch the PDC World Darts Championship live on TV and live stream throughout the tournament.
When is the PDC World Darts Championship?
The tournament started on Wednesday 14th December 2020 and runs until Monday 4th January 2021.
Where is the PDC World Darts Championship held?
The tournament is held at its traditional location at Alexandra Palace in London, and while fans were initially allowed into the iconic venue, Tier 3 restrictions on the capital mean that the remainder of the tournament will go unattended.
How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on TV and live stream
You can watch the PDC World Darts Championship live on Sky Sports Darts – which is the rebranded version of Sky Sports Arena – every day of the tournament from 12pm and 6pm, while the final begins at 7:30pm on Sunday 3rd January.You can add the Sky Sports Arena, Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.
You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
PDC World Darts Championship schedule
Afternoon sessions begin at 12pm, while evening sessions start at 6pm.
First round (Tues 15th Dec - Sun 20th Dec): Best of five sets, four matches per session
Second round (Tues 15th Dec - Weds 23rd Dec): Best of five sets, four matches per session
Third round (Sun 27th Dec - Tues 29th Dec): Best of seven sets, three matches per session
Fourth round (Tues 29th Dec - Weds 30th Dec): Best of seven sets, three matches per session
Quarter-finals (Fri 1st Jan): Best of nine sets, two matches per session
Semi-finals (Sat 2nd Jan - evening only): Best of nine sets, two matches
Final (Sun 3rd Jan - evening only): Best of 13 sets, one match
