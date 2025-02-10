Who won the Super Bowl 2025? Result and key stats
Your complete round-up of Super Bowl 2025, including the final scoreline.
The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl LIX champions. They defeated the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 following a dramatic night in New Orleans.
The Chiefs started the game in dire straits as three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes completed just five of 11 passes for 24 yards and threw two interceptions in a point-less first half for his team.
In contrast, the Eagles looked assured, confident and executed their plan to perfection. Jalen Hurts inspired his men to a 24-0 lead by halftime and continued to soar after Kendrick Lamar's set.
The Eagles' defense continually put Patrick Mahomes on his back throughout the game, and limited Travis Kelce to just four receptions all night.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Super Bowl 2025 result, scoreline and key stats.
Super Bowl 2025 result
Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl 2025 stats
Philadelphia Eagles
- Passing: Jalen Hurts (17/22 for 221yds, 2 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jalen Hurts (11 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD)
- Receiving: DeVonta Smith (4 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Passing: Patrick Mahomes (21/32 for 257yds, 3 TD, 2 INT)
- Rushing: Patrick Mahomes (4 carries, 25 yards)
- Receiving: Xavier Worthy (8 receptions, 157 yards, 2 TD)
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.