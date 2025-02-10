In contrast, the Eagles looked assured, confident and executed their plan to perfection. Jalen Hurts inspired his men to a 24-0 lead by halftime and continued to soar after Kendrick Lamar's set.

The Eagles' defense continually put Patrick Mahomes on his back throughout the game, and limited Travis Kelce to just four receptions all night.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Super Bowl 2025 result, scoreline and key stats.

Super Bowl 2025 result

Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 2025 stats

Philadelphia Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts (17/22 for 221yds, 2 TD, 1 INT)

Rushing: Jalen Hurts (11 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD)

Receiving: DeVonta Smith (4 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD)

Kansas City Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes (21/32 for 257yds, 3 TD, 2 INT)

Rushing: Patrick Mahomes (4 carries, 25 yards)

Receiving: Xavier Worthy (8 receptions, 157 yards, 2 TD)

